As patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied African American experience

Obama (C) speaks while meeting with current and former diplomatic and national security officials, iluding Powell, third from left, to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on November 13, 2015. Pool Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Powell, America's Promise Alliance founding chair, speaks to the media following an educational roundtable at the White House on July 18, 2011. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Powell talks with students in an art class during a visit to the Lift for Life Academy in St. Louis on April 27, 2011. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Powell received at President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2011. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Powell (L) shakes hands with Obama after Obama spoke at an America's Promise Alliance education event in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2010. Obama announced new steps to improve the nation's schools and cited the Alliance, founded by Powell, as an example of a partnership organization dedicated to improving the lives of America's children and youth. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton (L) and Powell share a laugh as his official portrait is unveiled at the State Department on December 7, 2009. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Powell (R) and country recording artist Trace Adkins attend a ceremony on September 11, 2009 for the eighth anniversary for the Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pa., after the plane hijacking of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Powell speaks during his news conference in Washington, D.C., on January 9, 2009 about President-elect Barack Obama's call to national service. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Powel salutes the American flag during a ceremony for the reopening of the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., on November 21, 2008. The museum, closed for renovations for two years, reopened to the public. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Powell delivers remarks during a ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the integration of the U.S. armed services on Capitol Hill on July 23, 2008. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Powell (C) delivers remarks during a press conference sponsored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society on the announcement of their "Above and Beyond Citizen Honors" award in Washington, D.C., on October 9, 2007. The "Above and Beyond Citizen Honors" will be awarded to civilians who demonstrate an extraordinary act of courage and selflessness in the help of others who are voted on by their fellow citizens. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Powell (L) and U.S. Postmaster General John Potter unveil the reissued Purple Heart Stamp at The Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on August 7, 2007. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Powell speaks after receiving the Ellis Island Family Heritage Award during a ceremony held at the Great Hall on Ellis Island in New York City on April 19, 2005. Powell is among several honorees noted for contributions to American culture. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Actress Linda Powell poses with her stage dad actor James Earl Jones (L) and her real-life dad, Powell, at the April 7, 2005 opening night party for the revival Broadway production of "On Golden Pond," which stars Jones and Leslie Uggams. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Powell (L) walks with Indonesian President Susilo Yudhoyono after departing his plane in Banda Aceh, Sumatra, Indonesia in 2004. Powell and Yudhoyono are meeting to discuss future U.S. aid to the area. Photo by Seth C. Peterson/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Powell (C) watches two Palestinian election officials as they work at the Central Election Comission of the West Bank town of Jericho on November 22, 2004. After top-level talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials, Powell said that Washington would support upcoming Palestinian elections to find a successor to late leader Yasser Arafat. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Powell announces his resignation at the State Department on November 15, 2004. Powell said it was always his intention to serve one term, but that he will continue to perform his duties until a replacement has been found. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Bush (R) announces plans to create a national intelligence director on August 2, 2004, in the Rose Garden with Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge (L) and Powell listening. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Powell (L) greets President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai before he addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill on June 15, 2004. Karzai said that the war on terror in his country was still in progress and asked for continued American support. Afghanistan has its first elections in the following weeks. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

National security adviser Condoleezza Rice (L) stands with Powell in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 28, 2004. Rice would eventually take over as Secretary of State after Powell resigned. Photo by Greg Whitesell/UPI | License Photo

Powell testifies before the national commission reviewing the 9/11 terrorist attacks on March 23, 2004. Powell said there was virtually nothing the Bush administration could have done to prevent the attacks. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Powell (R) greets the Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Vu Khoan to the State Department on December 5, 2003. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Powell smiles while testifying about the battle at the U.N. over a second resolution on Iraq and how the administration plans to pay for post-war reconstruction before the House Appropriations Sub-Committee on Capitol Hill on March 13, 2003. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Powell (L) shakes hands with Maj. Gen.l Raymond T. Odierno, commander of U.S. Army 4th Infantry Division, during a stop at Kirkuk Air Base, Iraq, on September 15, 2003. Photo by Charlein C. Sheets/RLW/AFIE | License Photo

Powell testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations committee regarding the State Department's budget on Capitol Hill on February 6, 2003. The committee members were more interested in Iraq, Korea and Afghanistan. Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Members of the United Nations Security Council sit under video screens that were used by Powell during his address to the members on February 5, 2003. Powell tried to persuade skeptical council members that Iraq was concealing weapons of mass destruction and that war may be necessary to disarm them. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Powell stands alone on stage before addressing the Bush administration's policy to help fight the global epidemic of AIDS, especially in Africa, at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on December 3, 2002. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Powell (L), and Annan share a hearty laugh during a press conference on the subjects of Israel and Iraq on September 17, 2002. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L) presents Powell with the Hans J. Morgenthau Award from the National Committee on American Foreign Policy in New York City on September 12, 2002. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Powell stand during ceremony where the Eternal Flame was lit in front of the Sphere in Battery Park in New York City on September 11, 2002, to honor those who died in the World Trade Center attack the year before. Photo by Ken Sawchuk/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Attorney General John Ashcroft, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill and Powell testify before the Congressional Select Committee on Homeland Defense on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2002. The top four Cabinet secretaries testified in a dramatic show of force in support of President George W. Bush's proposed Department of Homeland Security. Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Powell appears before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to discuss the Moscow treaty on July 9, 2002. The treaty is part of a plan to reduce strategic nuclear weapons stockpiles in Russia and the United States. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Danish Foreign Minister Per Stig Moeller (L) and Powell board the ship Danmark in Washington, D.C., on July 3, 2002. Powell and Moeller ate lunch aboard the ship and later held bilateral meetings to discuss issues affecting U.S.-Danish relations. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Powell testifies before the House International Relations Committee on the international campaign against terrorism on October 24, 2001. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Powell, President George W. Bush and Vice President Cheney meet with members of the national security team in the Cabinet Room of the White House following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on September 12, 2001. Photo by Ricardo Watson/UPI | License Photo

Powell addresses the United Nations General Assembly Special Session on HIV/AIDS at U.N. headquarters in New York City on June 25, 2001. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

President George W. Bush (L) explains the importance of a clean environment and his efforts to promote high standards for keeping the environment clean as Powell looks on, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2001. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Powell testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill on May 10, 2001. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Secretary of State designate Powell (L) urns to applaud his wife, Alma Powell, during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 17, 2001. Photo by Chris Corder/UPI | License Photo

Secretary of State Dick Cheney (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell speak to the media on August 22, 1990 in Kennebunkport, Maine. Powell and Cheney had briefed President George H.W. Bush about the war in the Persian Gulf. Photo by Joe Marquette/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Colin Powell knew where he fit in American history.

The former secretary of state -- who died Monday at 84 as a result of COVID-19 complications -- was a pioneer: the first Black national security adviser in U.S. history, the first Black chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and also the first Black man to become secretary of state.

But his "American journey" -- as he described it in the title of a 2003 autobiography -- is more than the story of one man. His death is a moment to think about the history of Black American men and women in the military and the place of African Americans in government.

But more profoundly, it also speaks to what it means to be an American and the tensions that Powell -- as a patriot and a Black man -- faced throughout his life and career.

I'm a scholar of African American studies who is writing a book on the great civil rights intellectual W.E.B. DuBois. When I heard of Powell's passing, I was immediately reminded of what DuBois referred to as the "double-consciousness" of the African American experience.

As DuBois put it in an 1897 article and later in his classic 1903 book The Souls of Black Folk, this "peculiar sensation" is unique to African Americans: "One feels his two-ness -- an American, a Negro; two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body, whose dogged strength alone keeps it from being torn asunder."

This concept profoundly describes Powell as a soldier, a career military man and a politician.

What it means to serve

On the surface, Powell's life would seem to refute DuBois' formulation. He stood as someone that many people could point to as an example of how it is possible to be both Black and a full American, something DuBois viewed as an enduring tension. There is a narrative that Powell used the military to transcend race and become one of the most powerful men in the country. In that sense, he was the ultimate American success story.

But there is a danger to that narrative. Powell's story was exceptional, but he was no avatar of a color-blind, post-racial America.

The U.S. Army has long been seen as a route for Black Americans, especially young Black men, out of poverty. Many chose to turn their service into a career.

By the time Powell, the Bronx-raised son of Jamaican immigrants, joined the U.S. Army, there was a proud history of African Americans in the U.S. military -- from the "Buffalo Soldiers" who served in the American West, the Caribbean and South Pacific after the U.S. Civil War to the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II.

Powell was part of that military history. He joined in 1958, a decade after desegregation of the Armed Forces in 1948.

But the military was -- and still is -- an institution characterized by structural racism. That was true when Powell joined the Army, and it is true today.

As such, Powell would have had to wrestle with his blackness and what it meant in the military: What did it mean to serve a country that doesn't serve you?

As a military man during the Vietnam War, Powell also stood apart from many Black political leaders who condemned U.S. action in Southeast Asia.

While Muhammad Ali was asking why he should "put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people" at a time when "so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights," Powell was making his way up the military ranks.

It helps explain why despite Powell's undoubted achievements, his legacy as a Black leader is complicated. His identity -- being of Jamaican heritage -- posed questions about what it means to be an African American. His life in the military prompted some to ask why he would serve a country that has historically been hostile to non-white people in the United States and around the world. The veteran activist and singer Harry Belafonte likened Powell in 2002 to a "house slave" in one particularly contentious remark questioning his loyalty to the U.S. system.

Powell acknowledged the realities of racism in the United States, while at the same time believed it should never serve as an obstacle nor cause Black people to question their American-ness. In a May 14, 1994 commencement speech at Howard University, Powell told graduates to take pride in their Black heritage, but to use it as "a foundation stone we can build on, and not a place to withdraw into."

And then there are his political affiliations. He was Ronald Reagan's national security adviser and George H. W. Bush's chairman of the joint chiefs of staff at a time when the domestic policies of both presidents were devastating Black America, through mass incarceration of Black men and women and economic policies that stripped services in lower-income areas.

That was before one of the most consequential and controversial moments in Powell's political life.

In February 2003, Powell argued before the United Nations Security Council for military action against Iraq -- a speech that erroneously claimed that Saddam Hussein had stockpiled weapons of mass destruction. He hadn't, and the war that Powell helped steer the United States into scars his legacy.

A complicated existence

Powell's two-ness, to use the DuBois phrase, manifested later in his decision in 2008 to endorse Barack Obama as presidential candidate over his fellow Republican and military man John McCain.

In Obama, Powell saw "a transformational figure" in America and on the world stage.

In endorsing Obama, Powell chose the historic significance of the United States having its first Black president over loyalty and service to his friend and political party.

His drift from Republicanism furthered after Donald Trump seized the reins of the party. He became increasingly vocal in opposing Trump, who saw Powell -- as did many of Trump's supporters -- as something of a traitor.

That view ignores the history.

Powell was a patriot who embodied DuBois' "two warring ideals in one dark body." For Powell to have reached the heights he did required dogged strength and perhaps far greater effort to hold it together than his White predecessors.

In America, being Black and a patriot is -- as DuBois hinted at more an a century ago, and as Powell's life attests to -- a very complicated, even painful, affair.

Chad Williams is the Samuel J. and Augusta Spector Professor of History and African and African American Studies at Brandeis University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.