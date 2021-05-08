Israeli border police arrest a Palestinian protester during a demonstration supporting Palestinian families facing eviction from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem on Friday. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- Clashes broke out at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque overnight, injuring more than 220 people, including 17 Israeli police officers, local officials said.

The violence came amid tensions over the potential eviction of Palestinians from lands claimed by Jewish settlers.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli police attacked worshippers at the mosque following evening prayers, injuring more than 200 Palestinians.

Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported that some 70,000 worshippers attended the final Friday prayers of Ramadan, with thousands lingering afterward to protest. Israeli police said protesters hurled stones at security forces, prompting the clashes.

The mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, is one of Islam's most important sites, but its location, Temple Mount, is also revered in Judaism.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said he held Israel "responsible for the dangerous developments and sinful attacks."

The Palestinian Red Crescent said emergency officials transported 88 Palestinians to a hospital for injuries sustained by rubber-coated bullets.