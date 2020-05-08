World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic(32 images)
The world is slowly starting to open up again as the threat of the crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease in some countries. From China to Israel to the United States, here's a look at places beginning to reopen.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI