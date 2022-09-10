United Kingdom mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II(29 images)
Crowds gather at Buckingham Palace in London, at royal residences in Scotland and tributes across the United Kingdom pay respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into the Palace of Holyroodhouse on September 11, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family