Top News - World Photos
Updated: Sept. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM

United Kingdom mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II(29 images)

Crowds gather at Buckingham Palace in London, at royal residences in Scotland and tributes across the United Kingdom pay respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into the Palace of Holyroodhouse on September 11, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family
Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle speak with well-wishers outside Windsor Castle in London on September 10. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family
Prince William (R) and Kate Middleton greet the crowd. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family
William (L) and Middleton look at floral tributes laid by members of the public. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family
