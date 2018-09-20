Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Sukkot in Jerusalem(9 images)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for the upcoming festival of Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles, in Jerusalem on Friday. The weeklong holiday begins at sunset Sunday. It commemorates the Jews' exodus from Egypt and 40 years wandering in the desert.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews buy palm fronds for their sukkahs, temporary huts, erected for the upcoming Jewish festival Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles, in the Mea Shearim neighborhood, in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The etrogs are part of another observance during the Sukkot called the taking of the Four Kinds, which involves reciting a blessing over an etrog (citron), a lulav (palm frond), three hadassim (myrtle twigs) and two aravot (willow twigs). Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI