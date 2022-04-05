Ukrainian refugees wait at the U.S.-Mexico border(10 images)
Following the promise U.S. President Joe Biden made to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians into the country after the Russian invasion of their country, some refugees fled to Mexico and now wait at U.S. border for approval.
Children from Ukraine look at a cellphone while staying at a makeshift camp near the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, on April 4, 2022. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
Children from Ukraine play at a makeshift camp. The refugees are given a number so they do not have to wait in line, as the United States said it will accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
Ukrainians wait in front of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Many of them have gotten tourist visas to enter Mexico and, once there, are making their way north to the U.S. border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI