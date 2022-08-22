Ukraine marks Independence Day amid war(16 images)
Ukraine quietly celebrates Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marks six months since the Russian invasion. Ukrainians in Kyiv visited captured Russian armored military vehicles displayed in the street and waved flags.
A man draped in the Ukrainian national flag walks the streets of Kyiv on Independence Day, August 24. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI
A drone flying a giant Ukrainian flag passes over the Motherland Monument. Mass gatherings to mark Independence Day were banned for fear they would be targeted for attack. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI