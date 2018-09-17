U.N. relief workers protest funding cuts in Gaza(10 images)
Thousands of United Nations Relief and Works Agency employees protest job cuts in Gaza City on Wednesday. The agency provides aid to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. On August 31, the United States cut funding to the group.
Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency have their hands chained and wear orange jumpsuits during a protest against job cuts at the agency in Gaza City, Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI