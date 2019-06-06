Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Human endurance
High heels
Jada Pinkett Smith
Leopard attack
Alec Baldwin
Lizard encounter
West Point crash
Cold case
French Open
Erik Karlsson
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - World Photos
Updated: June 6, 2019 at 3:02 PM
Thousands march in gay pride parade in Jerusalem
(9 images)
Thousands of Israelis
marched in a Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
An Israeli lesbian couple stand under a makeshift chuppah. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A couple hold a sign in Hebrew reading "Equal" under a makeshift chuppah. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Israelis hold rainbow flags during the Gay Pride Parade. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
More than 15,000 attended the parade, while 2,500 security forces guarded the event, which is controversial in the religious city. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Participants carry signs in the Gay Pride Parade. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Police say 18 were arrested, one concealing a knife, and 49 were detained for trying to disrupt the parade. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfield told The Jerusalem Post security has increased since an ultra-Orthodox protester stabbed multiple people at the event in 2015. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Human endurance is capped at 2.5 times resting metabolic rate, study finds
Cold case: Man charged in 1993 killing of 9-year-old Missouri girl
Leopard kills 2-year-old boy at South Africa park
Japan labor minister: Dress codes requiring high heels 'necessary'
Jada Pinkett Smith defends 'Aladdin' on 'Kimmel'
Latest News
FCC to allow mobile carriers to automatically block robocalls
Warriors forward Kevin Durant ruled out for Game 4 of NBA Finals
Firefighters break through wall to rescue kitten
Museum visitor cracks decades-locked safe on first try
Chara, Grzelcyk game-time decisions after participating in morning skate with Bruins
Back to Article
/