Top News - World Photos
Updated: Jan. 2, 2020 at 9:36 AM
Swimmers take Polar Bear Swim
New Year's Day revelers prepare to plunge into the cold waters of English Bay during the 100th annual Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 1, 2020.
New Years Day revelers prepare to plunge into the cold waters of English Bay. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Entertainers welcome people arriving for the Polar Bear Swim. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
A pair of service dogs wearing life jackets line up on shore. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Roughly 6,000 people participate in the swim, more than double the previous record, helping make the Vancouver Polar Bear club one of the largest and oldest in the world. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Vancouver's first Polar Bear Swim
took place in 1920
. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
The event is a popular New Year's Day
tradition for families
. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
The event was staffed with lifeguards and featured a family zone for young children and a warming tent. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
