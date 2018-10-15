Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Chemical weapons
Dog words
Bavaria
Cop arrested
Paul Allen
Yemen
Boko Haram
Lead paint
Donald Trump
Doritos trail
Saudi prince
Ronda Rousey
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 at 8:38 AM
South Korean President Moon makes state visit to Paris
(9 images)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting Paris on a four-day official state visit.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R), with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, acknowledges the crowd as he arrives at City Hall for an official welcome ceremony in Paris on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Attendees await the start of the official welcome ceremony. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Moon speaks during the ceremony as his wife, Kim Jung-sook, looks on. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hidalgo greets Moon as he arrives at City Hall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Moon shakes hands with French Secretary of State for People with Disabilities Sophie Cluzel during the ceremony. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
French President Emmanuel Macron greets Moon as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Moon and Macron are scheduled to discuss issues related to North Korea as well as strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Maryland police officer charged with raping woman at traffic stop
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65
Boko Haram executes aid worker in Nigeria
Supreme Court: Lead paint makers must pay for cleanup
Voters in many states to decide on marijuana, abortion, minimum wage
Latest News
Phoenix Suns sign veteran guard Jamal Crawford
Man jumps tiger pen barrier at California zoo
Climate models fail to predict air pressure shift above Greenland
Indiana Pacers give C Myles Turner $80M extension
Petrobras inks accord with China's CNPC for Comperj refinery, Marlim crude
Back to Article
/