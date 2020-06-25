South Korea marks 70th anniversary of start of Korean War(8 images)
South Korean officials and veterans commemorated the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War in Cheorwon county, South Korea, on June 25, 2020. The war began on June 25,1950 and has never technically ended with a peace treaty.
War veterans joined by military and government officials release doves toward North Korea as a gesture of peace in Cheorwon, South Korea on Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI