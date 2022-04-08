Top News
World Photos
Updated: April 8, 2022 at 9:07 AM
Signs of spring: cherry blossoms, sunrise, fields of flowers
UPI photographers capture signs of spring in cherry blossoms, sunrise and fields of flowers to mark the arrival of the season, 2022.
Israelis enjoy spring flowers in the Golan Heights near the Syrian border on March 30, 2022. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Pedestrians sit along the tidal basin beneath the cherry blossoms in Washington on March 23. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The National Parks Service announced the cherry blossoms hit peak bloom on March 21, which is 10 days earlier than usual. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Jefferson Memorial is seen through cherry blossoms. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
