Top News - World Photos
Updated: May 18, 2020 at 2:36 PM
Schoolchildren return to class in Israel
(9 images)
School children return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on Monday. Most schools
reopened to full capacity
across Israel after being closed due to coronavirus precautions.
Students wear protective masks as they return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on May 18. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Students raise their arms in their classroom at the Yankus Korchak Elementary School. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Fourth-grade teacher Avigail Talmor bumps elbows with a student on the first day of school since mid-March. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A student sanitizes her hands with alcohol gel in her classroom. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A student writes on the white board in class. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Timetables for student returning to classes will be at the discretion of local authorities. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
According to the Prime Minister's Office, school attendance will also be voluntary at this stage. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
