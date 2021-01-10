Sections
House introduces article of impeachment, resolution to remove Trump from office
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Scenes from the great outdoors around the world
(53 images)
From frigid snowstorms to steamy, hot summer days, UPI photographers have captured scenes of natural beauty and people spending time outdoors all over the world. Here's a selection.
The sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty as seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J., on January 11, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The minarets of a mosque are silhouetted against the sky at sunset in the southern Gaza Strip on January 8, 2021. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A pedestrian raises her cellphone and reacts to falling snow during a major snow storm on Wall Street in New York City on December 17, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A tiny snowman sits in Times Square in New York City on December 16, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The U.S. Capitol is seen through the fall leaves in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 2020. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tiger Woods is framed by fall foliage as he putts on the 12th green during the first round of the 2020 Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., on November 12, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A course worker stands near the 10th fairway during the first round of the Masters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
