Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Febuary 24, 2022, under orders from President Vladimir Putin, who said it was the start of a "special military operation," as the United Nations Security Council was meeting in an emergency session in New York. By Friday, Russian forces had attacked civilian targets and advanced on the capital city, Kyiv.
Ukrainians rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter on , February 24 as Russian forces advanced on the capital city. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI