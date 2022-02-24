Trending
Advertisement
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:44 AM

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine(21 images)

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Febuary 24, 2022, under orders from President Vladimir Putin, who said it was the start of a "special military operation," as the United Nations Security Council was meeting in an emergency session in New York. By Friday, Russian forces had attacked civilian targets and advanced on the capital city, Kyiv.

Ukrainians rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter on , February 24 as Russian forces advanced on the capital city. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI
License photo | Permalink
Ukrainians take shelter from attack in the Kyiv subway. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI
License photo | Permalink
Ukrainians carry their dog near the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station in Kyiv. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI
License photo | Permalink
Ukrainians rest in the Kyiv train station.President Volodymyr Zelensky said civilians were under attack. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement