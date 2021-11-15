Trending
Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:17 PM

Scenes from the Pushkar Camel Fair in India(10 images)

The 13-day Pushkar Camel Fair opened November 8, 2021, in Pushkar, India. As one of India's largest camel, horse and cattle fairs, the fair is an important pilgrimage season for Hindus to the Pushkar Lake and is also a significant tourist attraction for domestic and international travelers. Here's a look at the fair from this week.

A Rajasthani herder walks with his camels during sunset at the annual Pushkar Fair, at Pushkar in Rajasthan, India, on Sunday. Photo by Abhishek/UPI
The fair is an important pilgrimage season for Hindus to the Pushkar Lake, and is also a significant tourist attraction for domestic and international travelers. Photo by Abhishek/UPI
A Rajasthani herder stands with a decorated camel. Photo by Abhishek/UPI
The fair is held in November and during the Kartik Purnima full moon. Photo by Abhishek/UPI
