Top News - World Photos
Updated: April 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM
Scenes from stampede at religious event in northern Israel

At least 45 worshipers were killed April 30, 2021, and many were injured
when a stampede erupted
during an Ultra-Orthodox Jewish celebration in northern Israel, authorities said.
Mourners surround the prayer shawl-covered body of Rabbi Eliezer Goldberg at his funeral in Jerusalem,on April 30, 2021. Goldberg died in a stampede during the Lag B'Omer Festival on Mount Meron in northern Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Men carry the prayer shawl-covered body of Rabbi Eliezer Goldberg at his funeral. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Mourners gather in Jerusalem for the funeral of Rabbi Eliezer Goldberg. Tens of thousands had congregated for Lag B'Omer. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
More than 45 people were crushed to death and at least 40 injured. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Mourners gather. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Members of the Hatzalah Israeli rescue team embrace at the scene of the stampede. Photo by Hatzalah
An Israeli Zaka rescue member picks up hats of men left after the deadly stampede. Photo by Aaron Baruch Leibowitz/Zaka
