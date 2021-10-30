Scenes from a 4th century monastery in Gaza(8 images)
Archaeologists work at the St. Hilarion Monastery, a 4th century AD archaeological site and one of the largest Christian monasteries in the Middle East, in Tell Umm al-Amr close to Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on October 30, 2021. Here's a look at the site that aspires to be a world heritage site.
A worker wipes a large mosaic at the archaeological site of the St. Hilarion Monastery in Tell Umm al-Amr on October 30. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI