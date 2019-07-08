Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: July 8, 2019 at 11:58 AM
Scenes from Tokyo's Morning Glory Fair
(9 images)
Vendors line the streets in Tokyo for the Morning Glory Fair, "Asagao-Ichi" the weekend of July 6-7, 2019.
A vendor sells pots of morning glory during the final day the Morning Glory Fair "Asagao-Ichi" in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Morning glories
originally
became popular in Tokyo during the Edo period, but eventually started being farmed in Iriya. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A vendor poses for the camera during the opening day of the fair on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Morning glory petals float on the surface of the water. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Families walk the streets of the fair. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
When the gardening of Morning Glory moved to Iriya the gardeners created 1,000 varieties of the plant through cross-pollination. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Shoppers walk on the street during the fair. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
