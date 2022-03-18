Top News
Top News - World Photos
Updated: March 18, 2022 at 11:16 AM
Scenes from Purim in Jerusalem
(10 images)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, women and children dress in costumes to celebrate the holiday of Purim in the religious neighborhood Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, on Friday.
Revelers dress in costumes to celebrate Purim. The Jewish holiday commemorates the salvation of the Jews from genocide in ancient Persia, as told in the book of Esther. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jewish children dress in costumes to celebrate. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dress up to celebrate the holiday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men celebrate the holiday in the religious neighborhood Mea Shearim. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
