Top News - World Photos
Updated: June 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM

Scenes from Jerusalem Pride Parade(11 images)

Thousands of people walk in Jerusalem's 20th LGBTQ Pride Parade on Thursday.

Thousands of people walk in Jerusalem's 20th LGBTQ pride parade on June 2, 2022. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A man holds an Israeli flag. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides attends Jerusalem Pride. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
People march with a long Pride flag. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
