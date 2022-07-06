Palestinian people prepare for Eid al-Adha, Festival of Sacrifice, the Muslim holiday that remembers Ibrahem's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail, in Ramallah, West Bank, on Wednesday. The four day holiday, that starts on Saturday, consists of slaughtering a sheep, prayer, visiting the cemetery and family.
