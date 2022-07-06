Trending
Updated: July 6, 2022 at 1:27 PM

Scenes from Eid al-Adha in Palestine(8 images)

Palestinian people prepare for Eid al-Adha, Festival of Sacrifice, the Muslim holiday that remembers Ibrahem's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail, in Ramallah, West Bank, on Wednesday. The four day holiday, that starts on Saturday, consists of slaughtering a sheep, prayer, visiting the cemetery and family.

Palestinian people buy candy for Eid al-Adha, Festival of Sacrifice, the Muslim holiday that remembers Ibrahem's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail, in Ramallah, West Bank, on July 6, 2022. Photo by Debbie Hill/UP
A Palestinian family shops for Eid al-Adha. The four day holiday, that starts on Saturday, consists of slaughtering a sheep, prayer, visiting the cemetery and family. Photo by Debbie Hill/UP
A Palestinian man makes bread. Photo by Debbie Hill/UP
Palestinian people shop for Eid al-Adha. Photo by Debbie Hill/UP
