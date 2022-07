Palestinian people buy sweets in popular market in preparation for the upcoming Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Rafah southern Gaza on July 7, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI