Protests against Japan mark Korean independence day(12 images)
Thousands of protesters mark the anniversary of Korea's independence from Japan on Thursday with protests in Seoul calling on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to apologize for his country's wartime treatment of Koreans and vowing to fight back on a trade dispute. Thousands more held demonstrations nearby calling for the ouster of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and pushing back against the anti-Japanese sentiment.
Some South Koreans are demanding an apology from Abe to Korean "comfort women," the euphemism for those who were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops in World War II brothels. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI