Updated: July 17, 2018 at 1:40 PM

President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday. The two leaders held a private meeting for two hours to discuss a variety of subjects including election meddling, the war in Syria and the North Korean threat. After their meeting the leaders conducted a joint press conference. This was the first U.S.-Russian summit in eight years. The last, between former Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, was held in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 8, 2010. Photos by David Silpa/UPI