Pictures of the Year: UPI's best images from 2021(55 images)
From breaking news to extreme weather events, slices of life, red carpet fashions and the Super Bowl, UPI photographers around the United States and the world captured the year from all angles. Here is a selection of UPI's best images from 2021.
Supporters of President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count that would certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election in Washington on January 6. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Members of the National Guard rest under a bust of President George Washington inside the U.S. Capitol as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington on January 13. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The final tally of Electoral College votes is recorded during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol on January 7. Two objections and a storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters delayed the count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI