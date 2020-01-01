Pictures of the Year: Top images from 2020(50 images)
2020 has been a year unlike any other, with the world coming to a virtual standstill amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected every aspect of life. UPI photographers around the United States and the world captured the year from all angles. Here are some of the most striking images.
Some 20,000 American flags are placed by the COVID Memorial Project on the National Mall to represent the 200,000 Americans who had died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, D.C., on September 21. The death toll has since surged even higher. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
A child wears a face shield while playing near an open fire hydrant as temperatures reached around 90 degrees in a summer of extremely hot and humid weather in New York City on July 29, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tiger Woods is framed by fall foliage as he putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on November 12. The tournament is normally held in May; it was delayed due to the pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Justin Mayes, from the Willie Watkins Funeral Home, scatters rose petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge before the start of the procession carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis in Selma, Ala., on July 26. Lewis died at age 80 after serving 32 years in Congress. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI