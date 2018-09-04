Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Sept. 5, 2018 at 3:49 PM
Performance of 'Water Margin' in China
(10 images)
Chinese actors perform a re-creation of
Water Margin
, a famous warfare ceremony of kings, scribes, kung fu heroes and mythical warriors in Liangshan County, Shandong Province, on August 26, 2018.
(
0
)
Chinese actors perform a re-creation of a famous warfare ceremony of kings, scribes, kung fu heroes and mythical warriors in Liangshan County, Shandong Province. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The performance highlights one of China's Four Great Classical Novels,
Water Margin
and is held in a guarded, forested park. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Water Margin
can also be translated to English to mean "all men are brothers." Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The story follows the
adventures
of 108 rebellious bandits in six episodes, and has been
compared to
"Robin Hood" in the West. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The story was originally passed down orally. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
An English translation
was compiled
in 1933 by Pearl S. Buck. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chinese actors take a selfie after performing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
