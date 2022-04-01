Top News
Top News - World Photos
Updated: April 1, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in Jerusalem
(8 images)
Palestinians buy and sell decorations and sweets ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem, on Friday. The month is observed with fasting, prayer and reflection.
Palestinians sell lanterns ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Palestinians shop for fruit ahead of Ramadan. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A shopper buys sweets at a market. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shoppers browse the decorations for sale. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
