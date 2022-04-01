Trending
April 1, 2022

Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in Jerusalem(8 images)

Palestinians buy and sell decorations and sweets ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem, on Friday. The month is observed with fasting, prayer and reflection.

Palestinians sell lanterns ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Palestinians shop for fruit ahead of Ramadan. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A shopper buys sweets at a market. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Shoppers browse the decorations for sale. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
