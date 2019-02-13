Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 at 11:09 AM
Palestinians celebrate Valentine's Day
(7 images)
Palestinians buy candy, flowers and red toys to celebrate Valentine's Day in Ramallah, West Bank.
A Palestinian man arranges a heart balloon in a flower shop on Valentine's Day in Ramallah, West Bank, on Thursday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Shop owners arrange artificial red roses to attract customers. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A woman leaves a shop selling red stuffed toys. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A vendor sells balloons and red flowers. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A vendor pushes a cart of strawberries. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Palestinians walk by a shop selling red stuffed toys. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Pedestrians walk by a vendor selling red stuffed toys. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
