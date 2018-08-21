Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 at 4:07 PM
Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha
(11 images)
Palestinians celebrate the holiday of Eid al-Adha the week of August 20, 2018.
Palestinians enjoy the Mediterranean Sea on a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on Thursday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank were granted permission by Israel to visit the sea during the holiday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, falls on the tenth day of Dualhijjah, the final month of the Muslim year. It is the holiest feast in the Islamic calendar. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Eid al-Adha is the second of two major holidays in Islam, the other being Eid Al-Fitr. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The holiday
consists
of morning prayers, gift exchanges and feasts. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Affluent families will purchase and slaughter a sheep or cow and donate the meat to the needy. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Palestinians buy and sell sheep and goats to sacrifice on Eid Al-Adha in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
