Top News - World Photos
Updated: March 26, 2021 at 11:37 AM
Olympic torch relay underway in Japan
(13 images)
Ahead of the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled for last summer, the torch relay
began its 121-day journey
across Japan in Fukushima on Thursday. Here's an early look at the relay.
A torchbearer runs during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay on the second day in Kawamata, Fukushima-Prefecture, Japan on March 26. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tokyo 2020 staff members transfer the Olympic flame from the torch to a lantern during the torch relay on the second day. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Former volleyball player Motoko Obayashi runs the flame during the last leg of the second day. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Junior high school students perform during the last leg of the second day of the torch relay at Tsuruga castle in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Spectators take photos with Olympic torch replica. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Spectators hold signs along the torch relay route in Iitate, Fukushima-Prefecture. Olympic officials say the journey will take the torch to 859 municipalities in all 47 Japanese prefectures. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Villagers of Iitate perform during the torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
