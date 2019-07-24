Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: July 24, 2019 at 12:02 PM
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo
(9 images)
The Olympic medals for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were revealed during the "One Year to Go" ceremony in Tokyo on Wednesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals are revealed. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Japanese gymnast Tsuboi Honami performs with projection mapping. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Honami performs. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Honami competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and several world competitions. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L) presents an invitation to Olympic Games to Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) President Yamashita Yasuhiro. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko speaks. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo speaks. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
