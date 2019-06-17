Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: June 17, 2019 at 8:01 PM
New aircraft take flight at 2019 Paris Air Show
(16 images)
International aircraft manufacturers showcase their new models at the 54th International Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport north of Paris on June 17, 2019.
A Russian Beriev BE 200 amphibious aircraft performs a demonstration flight on the opening day of the 54th International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
A Kazan Ansat Russian helicopter. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
Dan Elwell, acting administrator of the FAA (L); David Short, deputy assistant secretary of transportation for aviation and international affairs (C); and moderator John Cooney hold a press briefing. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
A Dassault Rafale fighter jet. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
An Airbus A330neo. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
An Airbus A350-1000. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
A Boeing 787-9. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
