Top News - World Photos
Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM

New Collection - 2022-08-06(12 images)

People pray for the atomic bomb victims at the Motoyasu River in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima prefecture, Japan, on August 6, 2022. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The ceremony takes place at Peace Memorial Park. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
