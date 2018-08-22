Moments from the Silk Road International Cultural Expo in China(9 images)
Models and dancers exhibit Chinese culture at the International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, Gansu Province. Dunhuang, like many cities across China, is holding an international fair to attract foreign tourism and investment.
During the 2016 expo, Belt and Road countries signed the Dunhuang Declaration to encourage trade and tourism within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, which is a broader investment plan by the Chinese government. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI