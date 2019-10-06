Moments from the Kaparot Ritual before Yom Kippur(17 images)
Photos from the Kaparot ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighborhood, in Jerusalem, Monday. The Jewish ritual of Kaparot symbolically transfers the sin from the past year to a chicken and is performed before the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year. Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Tuesday, when Jews will refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, bathing or having sex for nearly 26 hours.
According to Chabad.org, in the Kaparot ceremony a chicken is passed over one’s head three times while a prayer is recited. The chicken is then slaughtered in accordance with the laws of kashrut and then donated to a charitable cause. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI