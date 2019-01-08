Moments from South Korea’s largest winter festival(7 images)
South Korea is hosting its largest winter festival this month. The annual Hwacheon Sancheoneo Festival takes place in the mountains near the North Korean border. The main attraction is the opportunity to fish for trout with bare hands. The festival runs through January 27.
Participants jump into ice water to catch Sancheoneo, or mountain trout, with their bare hands. Photo by Moon Jae Won/UPI News Korea
Participants splash as they try to catch fish. The festival includes 60 programs, including ice fishing, lure fishing, sledding and ice-sculpting and creative sled contests. Photo by Moon Jae Won/UPI News Korea
The bare-hand fishing is the most popular program at the festival. Photo by Moon Jae Won/UPI News Korea
The festival is popular among travelers from Southeast Asian countries, many of whom have never experienced winter weather. Photo by Moon Jae Won/UPI News Korea
A woman celebrates her trout catch. Photo by Moon Jae Won/UPI News Korea http://www.upinews.kr/
A woman keeps her face close to the ice waiting for trout to pass. Photo by Moon Jae Won/UPI News Korea
Tourists enjoy ice fishing at the event venue. Photo by Moon Jae Won/UPI News Korea http://www.upinews.kr/