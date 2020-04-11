Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: April 11, 2020 at 1:16 PM
Moments from Easter weekend celebrations
(7 images)
Empty churches
and social-distanced visits by the Easter Bunny mark 2020 Easter weekend observations thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Pope Francis celebrates the ceremony of the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on April 10, 2020. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Pope Francis is seen during Good Friday's Way of the Cross at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on April 10, 2020. Pool Photo by Gennari Spaziani/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
St. Peter's Square was empty of worshippers April 10, 2020, as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Despite the lockdown, the ceremony was live streamed online and broadcast on TV and radio April 10, 2020. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
All of the Easter weekend events at the Vatican are closed to the public this year. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Easter Bunny waves to children from a Eureka, Mo., fire truck on April 11, 2020. The drive-by visit by the Easter Bunny conforms to lockdown measures in Missouri. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
President Donald Trump participates in an Easter blessing in the Oval Office of the White House on April 10, 2020, in Washington, D.C.. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
