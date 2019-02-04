Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 at 4:43 PM
Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing
(9 images)
The Lunar New Year, otherwise known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is celebrated in Beijing on Tuesday. This year will be the Year of the
Pig
.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Chinese actors perform traditional Spring Festival dances. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Spring Festival is one of the most important holidays in China and is
comparable
to Christmas in western culture. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The festival is considered the biggest mass migration on Earth as people return home to celebrate the new year, which will be the Year of the Pig. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chinese lion dancers wait to perform. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chinese soldiers dressed in imperial garb act out a traditional ceremony. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Chinese New Year lands on the first day of the first lunar month, which is typically in February. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
On New Year's Day people exchange gifts and eat traditional food like dumplings in northern China or a New Year's cake called niangao in the south. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
/