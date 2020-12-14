Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Gator golf
Yule raccoon
F-16 depot
Bait box
Nor'easter
'Hug booth'
Death row
Joe Biden
William Barr
Pac-12
Google
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:25 PM
Jerusalem celebrates Hanukkah
(8 images)
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, began the evening of December 10 and runs through the evening of December 18, 2020. Here's a look at how Israelis are celebrating amid the coronavirus pandemic with photos by UPI photographer Debbie Hill.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Israelis watch street performers on the fifth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem on December 15. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Israeli children watch a street performer on the fifth day of Hanukkah. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hanukkah is an eight-day holiday that celebrates the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A bakery sells jelly-filled deep-fried doughnuts. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The jelly-filled doughnut, also known as sufganiyah, symbolizes the miracle of Hanukkah. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
An Orthodox boy lights candles on the fifth night of Hanukkah. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The candles are usually lit before at sundown and burn for at least a half-hour after it gets dark. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
FDA puts Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on track for approval this week
Florida postpones basketball game after Keyontae Johnson's collapse
Ghislaine Maxwell makes $28M bail offer while awaiting trial in NYC
McConnell recognizes Biden as president-elect after weeks of silence
Supreme Court sides with Colorado church that opposes COVID-19 limits
Latest News
Coyote wanders into Florida fire station
Customer leaves $5,600 tip for Ohio restaurant employees
First 7 Space Force direct enlistees graduate from basic training
NGOs, international aid support Lebanon, press for reform
Two dogs rescued from septic tank in Florida
Back to Article
/