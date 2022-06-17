Top News
Top News - World Photos
Updated: June 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM
Jerusalem 'SlutWalk' 2022 protests violence against women
(7 images)
Israeli activists chant slogans and carry posters at the "SlutWalk" to protest against rape culture, sexual assault, harassment of women and faulting women for attacks in central Jerusalem on Friday
Israeli activists carry posters at the "SlutWalk" protest in central Jerusalem on June 17, 2022. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Activists carry signs that read "Believe the victim" and "Short skirts don't cause rape, rapists do." Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
An activist weeps. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
An activist holds up hands painted red to symbolize blood. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
