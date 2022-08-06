Top News
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM
Japan remembers Hiroshima bombing on 77th anniversary
(12 images)
A ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the United States' atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan,
was held
August 6, 2022.
People pray for the atomic bomb victims at the Motoyasu River in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima prefecture, Japan, on August 6, 2022. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The ceremony takes place at Peace Memorial Park. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
