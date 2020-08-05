Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing(10 images)
A ceremony marked at the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan on Thursday. An American B-29 Superfortress flew from Tinian in the Mariana Islands, dropping the bomb called "Little Boy," killing about 75,000 people on August 6, 1945.
People watch virtual lanterns with their messages on a screen during a "online lantern floating ceremony" marking the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, Japan on Thursday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI