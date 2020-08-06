Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:54 PM
Japan commemorates 35th anniversary of plane crash disaster
(8 images)
A ceremony commemorating the 35th anniversary of the JAL flight 123 crash was held at the Memorial Garden in Ueno Village, Japan, on Wednesday.
Candles are lit during a ceremony in remembrance of the Japan Airlines Flight 123 plane crash at the Memorial Garden in Ueno Village, Japan, on August 12. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Candles are lit during a ceremony in remembrance. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Candles line the pathways at the Memorial Garden. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The JAL Flight 123 crash is one of the worst single-plane disasters in history, with 520 deaths and only four survivors. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bereaved families pray in front of the memorial monument at Osutaka Ridge. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba offers prayer in remembrance of the crash victims. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
An attendee prays in front of the memorial monument at Osutaka Ridge. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
