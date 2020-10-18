Japan celebrates belated Sanja Matsuri Festival(9 images)
The annual Sanja Matsuri Festival took place in Tokyo over the weekend, after being postponed from May due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival honors Hinokuma Hamanari, Hinokuma Takenari and Hajino Nakatomo, the three men who founded and the Sensō-ji Buddhist temple.
A staff member uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of worshiper at the entrance of the shrine. The annual festival normally attracts more than a million worshipers in the third week of May but was postponed due to coronavirus with only hundreds in attendance on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI