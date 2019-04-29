Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: April 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM
Japan celebrates Tokyo Pride
(9 images)
Marchers celebrate the LGBT community at the "Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019" in Tokyo on Sunday.
Participants pose for pictures during the LGBT event. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The
first
pride parade in Tokyo was held on August 28, 1994, 25 years after the historic Stonewall Riots in New York City. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The first pride parade in Japan included 1,000 people. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Taiwan is the
first
Asian country to formally present a bill that includes legal protections for LGBT people. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The theme of this year's parade in Tokyo is "I Have Pride." Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Ten thousand people were
estimated
to attend the march. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in Japan, but people can get partnership certificates that help couples deal with issues that might come up with medical service or real estate, but are not legally binding. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
