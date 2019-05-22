Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: May 22, 2019 at 8:51 AM
Israeli scientists brew 5,000-year-old beer
(7 images)
Scientists from Hebrew University, Tel Aviv University and Bar Ilan University joined the Israeli Antiquities Authority to resurrect yeast from ancient beer jugs to create a 5,000-year-old brew, exhibited on Wednesday.
Israeli brewer Shmuel Nakai (R) pours ancient beer in his Pub Biratenu,in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A close-up of pottery, discovered in Israel, used as beer and mead (honey wine) jugs in ancient times. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The jugs were displayed at a press conference Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Archeology professor Aren Maeir of Bar Ilan University examines pottery that was used as jugs for beer and mead. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Nakai pours the ancient beer. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Maeir holds the ancient jug. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
From left to right, Maeir, Yitzchak Paz of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and professor Yuval Gadot of Tel Aviv University make a toast with ancient beer. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
